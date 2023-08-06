90.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I moved to The Villages seven years ago from Wisconsin. The relaxing pace with all the amenities and the charm sold us on living here for the rest of our lives.
Now with short-term rentals, things have drastically changed. Greed has taken hold of the Developer and those in charge of looking after our interests have turned their backs leaving us helpless.
We’re totally against short-term rentals and you’d think our local hotels would be up in arms over this! We’ve seen rentals for $98 a night for 3 bedroom, 2 bath with golf cart bragging about all amenities included. Rental commitments should at least be no less than by the month. It devalues our property with unknown people coming and going sometimes nightly. We’ve noticed more litter on the sides of the roads, and tons of children driving golf carts. We know they all aren’t visiting grandparents.

Dale Fuchs
Village of Sunset Pointe

 

