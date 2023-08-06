89.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Man sentenced to 10 days in jail after woman reports unwanted attention at Red Lobster

By Staff Report
James Stevens
James Stevens18

An Oxford Oaks man was sentenced to 10 days in jail after a woman reported his unwanted attention at the Red Lobster restaurant in The Villages.

Last week in Sumter County Court, 48-year-old James Stevens was sentenced after pleading no contest to a charge of battery. He was released from the Sumter County Detention Center on Thursday, having already served time in jail after his bond was revoked in the Red Lobster case.

A 20-year-old woman complained about Stevens’ advances earlier this year at the seafood restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

He had been free on bond in the that incident when he was found on July 14 slumped over the wheel of a white F-150 pickup at Taco Bell in The Villages. Stevens, who was sentenced to 20 days in jail last year after he was caught driving after a drunk driving conviction, appeared to be intoxicated.

