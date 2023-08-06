Rescued pit bull now loving The Villages lifestyle

When Villagers Richard and Constance Davie lost their beloved pit bull Rosie to cancer, they knew they needed another dog to help fill the hole in their hearts. And, they wanted another pit bull that needed a good home.

So, they ventured to Sumter County Animal Services in search of their new furry family member.

“We are dog people, especially pit bull advocates, and we needed a dog to make our lives complete,” said Constance Davie. “We wanted to adopt a dog that had been there the longest. The first dog they brought out was Lobo, who is a four-year-old white pit bull that had been at Sumter County Animal Services for two years. Lobo brought tears to my eyes, he was so handsome.”

The rest is history. The Davies were able to walk Lobo while visiting Animal Services and he behaved beautifully.

Constance Davie said he looked like he could have been Rosie’s brother.

“After wiping the tears away, my husband and I agreed that Lobo was coming home with us,” she said.

Because of his white fur and sweet demeanor, they renamed him Sugar.

In the four months since they’ve had Sugar, he has has settled in nicely. He loves to go for golf cart rides and his daily walks. They said Sugar gets along with all the dogs and people they encounter.

“We could have named him Cuddles because in the evening when we watch TV, he curls up on the couch with us taking up more than his fair share,” she said.

Constance Davie volunteered for 15 years at a no-kill shelter in St. Louis, which housed over 400 animals of which most were pit bulls. “Pit bulls are not innately aggressive or vicious. They are loving and gentle companion animals whose nickname was ‘Nanny dog’ because they were trusted to safeguard children when a parent was not in sight,” Constance Davie said. “If you could meet Sugar, a fantastic ambassador for pit bulls, you may come to understand that love, kindness and respect is all these dogs want and they will repay you in kind. While the animals will love and appreciate new gifts, there is nothing like getting a furever home that will make them even happier.”

There are plenty of dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services. To adopt or foster, stop by and visit Animal Services at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538 or go online for more information at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt, or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.