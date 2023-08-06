89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 6, 2023
type here...

Summerfield man violates parole in 2010 death of homeless man

By Staff Report
Jimmy Graviett
Jimmy Graviett

A Summerfield man has been jailed without bond after violating his parole in the 2010 death of a homeless man.

Jimmy Darryl Graviett, 52, was booked Sunday at the Marion County Jail.

He had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after hitting the homeless man in the head several times during an argument over money in Broward County

Department of Corrections records indicate that Graviett served the bulk of his sentence at the Martin Work Camp. He had been granted conditional release in February.

He had previous convictions for grand theft and providing false information to a pawn broker.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident fears the Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Newell resident concerned about road project

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Newell resident complains about a road project that appears to be taking forever.

A message for the complainers in The Villages

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, urges his fellow residents to stop complaining and be grateful for God’s blessings.

Long Islander senses hostility while lodging in short-term rental

A Long Islander, who has sensed some hostility, weighs in on airbnbs and other short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If Trump truly loved the country he’d bow out

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster reminds us of something Donald Trump said in 2016 when he was a candidate for the White House.

Photos