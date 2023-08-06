Summerfield man violates parole in 2010 death of homeless man

A Summerfield man has been jailed without bond after violating his parole in the 2010 death of a homeless man.

Jimmy Darryl Graviett, 52, was booked Sunday at the Marion County Jail.

He had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after hitting the homeless man in the head several times during an argument over money in Broward County

Department of Corrections records indicate that Graviett served the bulk of his sentence at the Martin Work Camp. He had been granted conditional release in February.

He had previous convictions for grand theft and providing false information to a pawn broker.