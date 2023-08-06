89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 6, 2023
type here...

VHS alum escapes prosecution in connection with drunk boating charge

By Staff Report

A Villages High School alum has escaped prosecution on a drunken boating charge.

The prosecutor’s office this past week announced in Marion County Court that no information will be filed in the case of 21-year-old Kandon Bryce Emily of Lady Lake. He had been facing a charge of boating under the influence following his arrest May 27 at the Carney Island Boat Ramp in Ocklawaha.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers suspected Emily had been drinking and announced they were going to perform a safety inspection of his boat, which was already moored to the dock. According to an arrest report, Emily admitted he had been drinking at Gator Joe’s and his behavior was “slow and clumsy.”

Emily, who played on the VHS baseball team, became “argumentative,” the report said.

Last month, an attorney representing Emily filed a motion claiming that the officers did not have the legal authority to detain Emily and order him back to his vessel, because it had already been docked.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident fears the Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Newell resident concerned about road project

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Newell resident complains about a road project that appears to be taking forever.

A message for the complainers in The Villages

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, urges his fellow residents to stop complaining and be grateful for God’s blessings.

Long Islander senses hostility while lodging in short-term rental

A Long Islander, who has sensed some hostility, weighs in on airbnbs and other short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If Trump truly loved the country he’d bow out

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster reminds us of something Donald Trump said in 2016 when he was a candidate for the White House.

Photos