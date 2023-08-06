VHS alum escapes prosecution in connection with drunk boating charge

A Villages High School alum has escaped prosecution on a drunken boating charge.

The prosecutor’s office this past week announced in Marion County Court that no information will be filed in the case of 21-year-old Kandon Bryce Emily of Lady Lake. He had been facing a charge of boating under the influence following his arrest May 27 at the Carney Island Boat Ramp in Ocklawaha.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers suspected Emily had been drinking and announced they were going to perform a safety inspection of his boat, which was already moored to the dock. According to an arrest report, Emily admitted he had been drinking at Gator Joe’s and his behavior was “slow and clumsy.”

Emily, who played on the VHS baseball team, became “argumentative,” the report said.

Last month, an attorney representing Emily filed a motion claiming that the officers did not have the legal authority to detain Emily and order him back to his vessel, because it had already been docked.