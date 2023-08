To the Editor:

How long does it take to lay new asphalt on a road? The construction on State Road 44 from Brownwood to the Leesburg line has been going on forever! And now they are wasting time on sidewalks that very few people will ever use. Seems like no one is supervising this work. Not sure if this is county or state work but someone in Sumter County should be complaining on how long this has been going on.

JD McGee

Village of Newell