Villagers say those who want to use amenities should buy a home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villager Deborah Cameron said she saw non-residents in the pool over the weekend at Rohan Recreation Center.

“They were not residents, they were not renters with IDs. They were visitors, waiting for their friends to come out of the pool,” she said.

She said no one was checking IDs.

A similar problem was reported at another pool.

“At St. James family pool a few days ago, an employee walked onto the deck a few feet, started pointing a finger at the many children and adults, and then just turned around and walked out. Not a single ID checked and not everyone was in the water. That’s a dumb unwritten rule that needs addressing,” said Thomas Mcainey, a resident of the Village of St. James.

It’s a frustration voiced by a growing number of residents who complain of rampant violations.

Villager Nanci Osborne said residents of neighboring communities know how to game the system and come play in The Villages.

“Several people knew of a resident from Del Web, an upper level pickleball player, being rated and playing daily, and entering the tournaments here. She paid a friend $1 per month ‘rent’ to get a renter’s ID. I personally asked this person if she wanted to participate in The Villages’ activities, why didn’t she buy here. Her answer? She could afford twice the house at Del Web,” Osborne said.

Paul Rinaldi, who identified himself as a former employee of the Recreation Department, said it’s time for greater innovation in the area of enforcement. He suggested higher-visibility signage, spelling out the rules.

“No one likes rules, but you wouldn’t welcome un invited people in our homes? So why should we share our pools or recreation amenities with them?” he asked.

However, Scott Sadler of Delaware said when he was in The Villages, he was repeatedly asked to show an ID.

“I spent a month in The Villages looking to purchase a home. I was at the pool every day and visited several pools while there. Sometimes I would be at one pool and leave to go to another. I can truthfully claim, that I was made to show an ID at every pool I attended. The people checking for IDs are very courteous and respectful,” Sadler said.

He added that he would give high marks to the Recreation Department staff.