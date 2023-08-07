Inspector shuts down Mexican restaurant after finding roaches and objectionable odors

An inspector shut down a local Mexican restaurant last week after finding roaches and numerous health code violations.

Brisas Del Mar Mexican Restaurant and Grill on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake was temporarily shut down on Aug. 2 after an inspector found 11 high-priority violations, four intermediate violations and 32 basic violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Many of the high-priority violations were food temperature problems. Food found at the inappropriate temperatures included shrimp, whole meat roast, enchilada sauce, cheese and creamer. The creamer was at 58 degrees and a “stop sale” order had to be issued. Fish had been left in standing water and had not thawed appropriately.

The inspector also found evidence of roach activity, including a live roach on the cookline. There were also flies in the kitchen.

Another high-priority violation was found when an employee repeatedly changed tasks but did not change gloves.

The inspector’s report noted that there were “objectionable odors in the bathrooms.” The inspector described them as “heavy.”

There were also problems with paperwork, including the fact the restaurant is licensed for 110 seats, but had added 48 seats, without reporting the change. There was no documentation proving appropriate employee training.