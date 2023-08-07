Janice Dianne Stahlheber

Janice Dianne (Springer) Stahlheber, went home to her Lord and Savior on June 30, 2023 at the age of 76. Her loving daughters and her partner in life, Larry Ridgley were at her bedside.

Janice was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 2, 1946. The only child of William Morris and Marion Marie (Thompson) Springer, Janice graduated from Great Valley High School and continued her education, earning a BS from West Chester University.

While her early career was in education, she spent most of her professional life selling pharmaceuticals for Novartis.

Janice lived in Chester County, PA until she retired full time to The Villages, FL.

Janice enjoyed curling at the Philadelphia Curling Club in Paoli, PA. Golf was by far her most favorite past time, though. In fact, it was on the golf course where she made some of her very best friends. When not on the golf course she loved cooking & entertaining, spending time with her friends, and traveling the country in her RV with her beloved Larry.

Janice’s pride and joy, however, was her family. Daughter Mindy James (David), Carrie McKonly and her four grandchildren: Will James, Molly James, Ellis James and Gabriel Olivares. Nothing could keep her away from their baseball games, martial arts, dance performances, recitals and plays.

Janice had a tremendous gift of making people feel important and welcome. Her laughter and smile were absolutely infectious and will be missed beyond words.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Penn State University’s THON would be greatly appreciated. This organization was near and dear to Janice’s heart as two of her grandchildren are actively involved in THON. Penn State’s THON is the largest student run philanthropy in the world and is committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer:

https://donate.thon.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.participant&participantID=82958&mibextid=Zxz2cZ.