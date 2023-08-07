Shocked at number of homes in The Villages listed on VRBO and airbnb

To the Editor:

My husband and I are coming to The Villages in September to see the area as we have thought we would like to buy a home there. I am staying in the hotel in The Villages, but I did check VRBO and airbnb and was shocked at how many homes were available!

This definitely changed my mind. I lived in a small resort town that has been destroyed by short-term rentals. You no longer have a safe community for starters, and you lose the feel of a community. Suddenly, there are cleaning crews everywhere and strangers parking next door with new kids and dogs all wanting to have a party for the next few days. Also the number of people staying in a rental often exceeds how many there are supposed to be staying, and there are three cars and 10 people in a home.

I’m sure investors are buying homes in The Villages purely for rental. I think rental should be limited to a maximum number of weeks in a year and require minimum rental periods of three months.

Airbnb destroys the entire concept of why I wanted to purchase a home in The Villages! We are still coming in September, but I am no longer considering buying. I can buy a house anywhere, but I want a lifestyle and a community that will be mine and my fellow residents to live with and bond for this part of our life journey.

Kim Shahbazi