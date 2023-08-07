92.2 F
Sons of the American Revolution will hear program about CIA Museum

By Staff Report
Donald Wyman

The Villages Sons of the American Revolution will hear from its past-president, Dr. Donald Wyman, when the group meets at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Captiva Recreation Center.

Wyman will be speaking about the CIA Museum, which is in the heart of the Langley, Va. CIA Headquarters Building, which is not open to the public. Wyman retired from the CIA after 22 years there, and this program resulted from two private tours he was given. His most recent tour was in September 2022 on the 75th Anniversary of the agency, at which Wyman was an honored guest. Wyman’s program had to be approved by the CIA Director and the Office of Security.

He is an author, portrait painter, athlete, historian, board certified Ballroom Dance Instructor, and creator of 215 different Powerpoint educational programs. He will soon be an international presenter for the Viking Ocean Cruise Lines. He has been a resident of The Villages for 16 years. He has served as president of at least six Villages Clubs, including this SAR Chapter, currently runs three clubs, plus hosting an annual dance cruise, and two monthly dances in The Villages. 

He has been a keynote speaker nationally at colleges, universities, historical societies and national conventions.  He has presented exposes of Amelia Earhart’s last flight and the JFK assassination.

Visitors are welcome.

