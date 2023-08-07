Speeding driver without license arrested at Magnolia Plaza

A speeding driver without a license was arrested after a traffic stop at a fast-food restaurant at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

A Wildwood police officer was operating a radar gun in the area of Warm Springs Avenue and Marsh Bend Trail when he caught 22-year-old Dustin Lee Warrick of Coleman traveling at 46 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When asked for his driver’s license, Warrick replied, “No, I have never been able to get a license.”

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was also ticketed for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.