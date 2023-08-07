92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 7, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after turning down hearing aid during argument

By Staff Report
Alfred Stern Himmelright,
Alfred Stern Himmelright

A Villager was arrested after turning down his hearing aid and trying to ignore a woman with whom he resides.

Alfred Stern Himmelright, 71, who lives in the Allandale Villas in the Village of Duval, was arrested at about 8 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic battery.

A woman who lives in the home said she and Himmelright were arguing when he “turned his hearing devices off and began to look around and ignore her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had “so much rage” she took Himmelright’s shoes off and threw them to another side of the room. She retrieved the shoes and returned them to Himmelright, but the argument resumed. She claimed Himmelright threw the shoes at her and hit her in the head.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Police need to crack down on bicyclists in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges police to crack down on bicyclists violating the law in The Villages.

Shocked at number of homes in The Villages listed on VRBO and airbnb

A woman who had considered buying a home in The Villages, changed her mind when she saw the number of homes listed on VRBO and airbnb.

Trump is the best president in my lifetime

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he believes that President Trump is the best president of his lifetime.

Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident fears the Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Newell resident concerned about road project

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Newell resident complains about a road project that appears to be taking forever.

Photos