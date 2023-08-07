Villager arrested after turning down hearing aid during argument

A Villager was arrested after turning down his hearing aid and trying to ignore a woman with whom he resides.

Alfred Stern Himmelright, 71, who lives in the Allandale Villas in the Village of Duval, was arrested at about 8 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic battery.

A woman who lives in the home said she and Himmelright were arguing when he “turned his hearing devices off and began to look around and ignore her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had “so much rage” she took Himmelright’s shoes off and threw them to another side of the room. She retrieved the shoes and returned them to Himmelright, but the argument resumed. She claimed Himmelright threw the shoes at her and hit her in the head.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.