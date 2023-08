A Villager made an amazing comeback with a hole-in-one just three and a half months after spinal surgery.

Dan Lynch of the Village of Ashland scored the lucky ace at Destin Hole #2 at Bonifay.

He had surgery in which five levels of his spine were fused.

“Exercise was key to my recovery,” he said.

