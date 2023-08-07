92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 7, 2023
type here...

Woman arrested with drugs after early morning traffic stop in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Amanda Carroll Burgess
Amanda Carroll Burgess

A woman was arrested with drugs after an early morning traffic stop in Wildwood.

Amanda Carroll Burgess, 39, of Fruitland Park, was driving a white Honda sedan at 3:46 a.m. Monday in the area of State Road 44 and Legion Avenue when an officer noticed her taillight was not illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Burgess’s driver’s license has been revoked since 2021. A search of her vehicle turned up Adderall, viagra and suboxone, for which Burgess did not have a prescription.

She was arrested on felony charges of driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on her custody by the state of Pennsylvania.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Police need to crack down on bicyclists in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges police to crack down on bicyclists violating the law in The Villages.

Shocked at number of homes in The Villages listed on VRBO and airbnb

A woman who had considered buying a home in The Villages, changed her mind when she saw the number of homes listed on VRBO and airbnb.

Trump is the best president in my lifetime

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he believes that President Trump is the best president of his lifetime.

Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident fears the Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Newell resident concerned about road project

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Newell resident complains about a road project that appears to be taking forever.

Photos