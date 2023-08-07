Woman arrested with drugs after early morning traffic stop in Wildwood

A woman was arrested with drugs after an early morning traffic stop in Wildwood.

Amanda Carroll Burgess, 39, of Fruitland Park, was driving a white Honda sedan at 3:46 a.m. Monday in the area of State Road 44 and Legion Avenue when an officer noticed her taillight was not illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Burgess’s driver’s license has been revoked since 2021. A search of her vehicle turned up Adderall, viagra and suboxone, for which Burgess did not have a prescription.

She was arrested on felony charges of driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on her custody by the state of Pennsylvania.