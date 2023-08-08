94.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
type here...

All vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I keep reading about the short-term rentals and complaints directed at the Developer and his lack of action. I would agree that this may be a deed restriction issue but more importantly is a legal issue in the State of Florida.
A simple search resulted in the following:
If you are starting an Airbnb business in Florida, you will need a license. The DBPR vacation rental license application is the first step. You have two options for applying: online or in person with a printed application. The DBPR advises using an online application.
Overall, all vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed unless the host remains on site throughout the entire stay. Florida has favorable regulations, but hosts must meet certain requirements. Awning is a nationwide property management company offering end-to-end services for Airbnb investors. 
Residential Use Restrictions:  Property must be devoted only to single-family residential use.  Properties within the Subdivision are intended for residential use and no commercial, professional or similar activity requiring either maintaining an inventory, equipment or customer/client visit may be conducted in a Home or on a Homesite.
Conclusions:
It appears from the above that in the State of Florida, Airbnb is a regulated business under DBPR requiring a license. The complainants should be contacting the Department of Professional Regulations and not the Developer.
In addition, this is in direct violation of the Residential Use Restriction as stated in the Deed Restrictions in The Villages and his a Villages Issue. However, it also brings into question the legality of ownership and operation of rental property in general.

Andre A Langlais
Village of Summerhill

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We were a lot better off with Trump in the White House

A Village of Piedmont resident credits former President Trump with creating a booming economy and strength abroad while President Biden has trashed all that progress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The persecution of former President Trump

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, answers those we say that Trump should “bow out” of the race for the White House.

Police need to crack down on bicyclists in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges police to crack down on bicyclists violating the law in The Villages.

Shocked at number of homes in The Villages listed on VRBO and airbnb

A woman who had considered buying a home in The Villages, changed her mind when she saw the number of homes listed on VRBO and airbnb.

Trump is the best president in my lifetime

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he believes that President Trump is the best president of his lifetime.

Photos