Homeless trespasser arrested with tube of methamphetamine at Home Depot

A homeless trespasser was arrested with a tube of methamphetamine after fleeing Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Richard James Hill, 33, was at the store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at about 5:30 p.m. Friday when he was spotted by store personnel, who were aware had been banned from the store in July, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He later admitted to police he was aware he’d been barred from returning to the store.

He was riding a bicycle away from Home Depot when he was stopped by police in the area of Griffin Avenue at Rolling Acres Road. He was in possession of a clear glass tube which contained about one gram of methamphetamine. He claimed he’d found the tube on the ground.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.