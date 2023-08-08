84.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Human smuggling suspect from Mexico arrested on I-75 in Sumter County

By Staff Report
David Cumplido Jimenez
David Cumplido Jimenez

A human smuggling suspect from Mexico was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

David Cumplido Jimenez, 23, of Albuquerque, N.M. was driving a black 2012 Nissan Xterra SUV with an expired Texas license plates was he was pulled over at about 8:45 a.m. Monday near Mile Marker 309 for an illegally tinted window, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He had two passengers in the vehicle with him, and one of them was using a neck pillow, indicating “they had been on the road for an extended period of time,” the report said. The vehicle “had a lived-in appearance.”

Jimenez claimed he’d lost his passport. He had no record of a driver’s license and neither did the other two men in the vehicle. The trooper found that the Nissan Xterra’s license plate was assigned to a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup.

Jimenez admitted he had illegally entered the United States a year ago and his passengers were in the country illegally, too. He also claimed they had been working in roofing and construction and were sleeping in the SUV.

Jimenez was arrested on two felony counts of human smuggling as well as misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and attaching a plate not assigned to a vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Information about the two passengers was relayed to the U.S. Border Patrol.

