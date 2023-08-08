Joan Nedostup, 75, of The Villages, Fl, passed peacefully from this world on August 6, 2023, with her loving husband Peter by her side.

Joan was born on August 29, 1947, in New York City to John & Helen Sweyd. She adored Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell. She idolized Jackie Kennedy and wore her hair in Jackie’s flip style topped with a pillbox hat. She loved to dance as a teenager. She won a twist contest in the early 1960’s while vacationing at a resort in the Catskills, like a clean version of the movie “Dirty Dancing”! She also appeared on TV on New York’s version of American Bandstand, The Clay Cole Show, dancing the Lindy in a Spotlight dance with her cousin Gregory, who was also a great dancer.

As a child, she always dreamed of being a school teacher. She fulfilled that dream when she graduated from the City College of New York in 1970 with a Bachelors degree in elementary education. She began her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at the same school she attended as a child. She went on to earn her Masters degree from Hunter College, also in New York.

She attended Seward Park High School where she met and fell in love with Peter Nedostup. They dated all through high school and she was heartbroken when he enlisted in the Air Force in 1965. “All My Loving” by the Beatles was her favorite song about missing her true love so far away. She completed her college education while waiting for him to come home after serving his country.

Joan and Peter were married on July 11, 1970. They lived in Queens, New York and later moved to Middletown, New Jersey, where they raised their two children, Karen and John. After giving birth to John, she put her teaching career on hold to raise her family. When John reached school age, she returned to teaching in Keansburg, New Jersey. She continued teaching there until her retirement.

Joan and Peter loved to travel. They honeymooned in Spain and Portugal. They visited Brazil, where Peter had spent much of his childhood before his parents moved to New York. They spent vacations on several Caribbean islands. Of course, they visited Orlando several times with their children. In the late 1980’s they discovered their love for cruising and enjoyed many cruises over the years.

Joan loved watching her soap operas and various TV dramas. She spent time reading, especially novels by James Patterson. She was also a diehard fan of the New York sports teams, Mets, Giants and especially the Rangers, often enduring their losses rather than celebrating their wins.

In 2015, they decided to move to the Villages in Florida. They enjoyed going out to the many restaurants located here. She also loved playing the poker slot machines at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. Although she always said it couldn’t compare to Atlantic City! The only other thing she missed about New Jersey were her dear grandsons, Shawn and Connor. She proudly displayed many pictures of them in her house. Not a day went by that she didn’t think about them.

She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Saint Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Sweyd. She is survived, and will be deeply missed by, Peter, her dear husband of 53 years; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen & Steve Deaney; her devoted son, John Nedostup; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara & Joe Groves, who moved to the Villages a year after Joan and Peter; her beloved grandchildren, Shawn and Connor Deaney; her brother-in-law, George Nedostup who spoke with her everyday even though he lived several hundred miles away; sister in-law, Nadia Nedostup, who called Joan her sister from another mister; and her nephew and niece, Michael and Kayla Nedostup .

Visitation will be at Hiers-Baxely Funeral Home in the Villages, FL. Funeral mass will be held at Saint Timothy Roman Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL.