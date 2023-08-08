Judge renders decision on DUI suspect who wants out of jail to attend funeral

A judge has rendered a decision with regard to a Villager who wants out of jail to attend a funeral.

Judge Peter Brigham on Monday in Marion County Court denied a request for a furlough for 63-year-old Donna Hansen of the Village of Chatham, who is facing her seventh drunk driving charge. As a result of his ruling, she continues to be held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Hansen had been free on $10,000 bond in connection with a July 9, 2022 golf cart driving under the influence case when she was arrested this past June 20 after an intoxicated altercation with a man had her home. The prosecutor’s office on June 29 decided not to pursue the battery charge because the man she allegedly attacked expressed his desire not to see her prosecuted. However, the incident exposed the fact that the native New Yorker had been drinking, which was a violation of her bond in the golf cart DUI.

Prior to the 2022 drunk driving arrest, Hansen already had six convictions for driving under the influence, including convictions in Broward, Volusia and Palm Beach counties. She lives with her parents.