84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
type here...

Officials urge patience and planning as school begins this week

By Staff Report

Officials are urging patience and planning as school begins this week.

If you are a motorist and you can avoid school zones, that’s the advice being offered by those who know the impact of car lines, particularly at the start of a new school year.

The Villages Charter School is warning that traffic will be heavy on major roadways when school begins on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Before School Access will begin at 6:30 a.m. this year at the charter school. School flashing zones will be in effect at the Buffalo Ridge campus. All of the Middleton campus area is a 20 mph zone and will have no flashing zones.

Maps for VCS morning dropoff and afternoon pickup are available at https://www.tvcs.org/centralOffice/directions.asp Charter school officials will offer a little “grace and patience” with the tardy policy as the new year begins, along with the new Middleton campus opening.

Avoid Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake

School also begins Thursday, Aug. 10 at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road.

The Lady Lake Police Department is advising motorists to avoid Rolling Acres Road during school dropoff and pickup times. It is being recommended that drivers take County Road 466 to U.S. Hwy. 27/441 then north to Rolling Acres Road or take U.S. Hwy. 27/441 south to County Road 466 then head west.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We were a lot better off with Trump in the White House

A Village of Piedmont resident credits former President Trump with creating a booming economy and strength abroad while President Biden has trashed all that progress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points out that all vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed.

The persecution of former President Trump

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, answers those we say that Trump should “bow out” of the race for the White House.

Police need to crack down on bicyclists in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges police to crack down on bicyclists violating the law in The Villages.

Shocked at number of homes in The Villages listed on VRBO and airbnb

A woman who had considered buying a home in The Villages, changed her mind when she saw the number of homes listed on VRBO and airbnb.

Photos