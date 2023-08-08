Officials urge patience and planning as school begins this week

Officials are urging patience and planning as school begins this week.

If you are a motorist and you can avoid school zones, that’s the advice being offered by those who know the impact of car lines, particularly at the start of a new school year.

The Villages Charter School is warning that traffic will be heavy on major roadways when school begins on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Before School Access will begin at 6:30 a.m. this year at the charter school. School flashing zones will be in effect at the Buffalo Ridge campus. All of the Middleton campus area is a 20 mph zone and will have no flashing zones.

Maps for VCS morning dropoff and afternoon pickup are available at https://www.tvcs.org/centralOffice/directions.asp Charter school officials will offer a little “grace and patience” with the tardy policy as the new year begins, along with the new Middleton campus opening.

Avoid Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake

School also begins Thursday, Aug. 10 at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road.

The Lady Lake Police Department is advising motorists to avoid Rolling Acres Road during school dropoff and pickup times. It is being recommended that drivers take County Road 466 to U.S. Hwy. 27/441 then north to Rolling Acres Road or take U.S. Hwy. 27/441 south to County Road 466 then head west.