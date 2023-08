A proud father was excited for his pharmacist daughter who got a hole-in-one while visiting The Villages.

Bill Dempsey’s daughter Shannon Dempsey scored the lucky ace on Aug. 1 at Hole #2 at the Loblolly Executive Golf Course.

She made the shot at 82 yards with her pitching wedge.

“Great shot. So proud of her,” Dempsey said.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com