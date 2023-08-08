The persecution of former President Trump

To the Editor:

People who say Trump should “bow out” obviously do not have any clue as to the difference between Hillary’s crimes, which were proven and Trumps witch hunts and attempted coup by our existing corrupt Justice Department. The Communist Deep State has been persecuting Trump ever since he announced his running for the Presidency! Joe Biden and his Party will do anything to keep Trump from running and winning in 2024 because they want to “TRANSFORM AMERICA” into a ONE PARTY country, which is known as COMMUNISM! Be honest and ask yourself, is the country better off NOW with THE BIDEN crime family and our present government or was it better under the “America First” Trump years?

Terrance Wilson

Village of Santiago