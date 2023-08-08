We were a lot better off with Trump in the White House

To the Editor:

President Trump created this country to a booming worldwide economy. Energy independent secure borders , respected and feared worldwide, wages up, jobs up, stock market up, China at bay, North Korea not a threat, Taiwan secure, Hong Kong secure.

Biden wins election by an outstanding 80 million votes.

Immediately stops pipeline construction, immediately stops border wall construction, added $6 trillion dollars to national debt, reversed all of Trump’s regulatory policies controlling inflation. Hong Kong basically lost Taiwan in jeopardy. Weakness displayed worldwide.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont