Beer drinking driver arrested on DUI at Okahumpka Service Plaza

A beer drinking driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.

Jeffrey Lee Walker, 60, of Leesburg, was driving a white Cadillac at about 45 miles per hour at 8:20 p.m. Monday when his slow speed attracted the attention of a trooper on patrol, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The Cadillac was traveling so slowly that several other vehicles were passing it.

During a traffic stop near Mile Marker 296, it appeared Walker had been drinking. An unopened bottle of Corona beer was spotted on the front passenger floorboard of his Cadillac. Walker said he was heading home to Leesburg. He was unable to provide proof of insurance. He claimed he’d consumed a single Busch Light beer.

The trooper and Walker relocated to the Okahumpa Service Plaza to provide a safe place for Walker to participate in field sobriety exercises. His poor performance in the exercises led the trooper to conclude that Walker was impaired. He refused to provide a breath a sample.

He was arrested on a charge of DUI and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.