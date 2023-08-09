85.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 10, 2023
CDD 1 supervisors will get first look at Morse Boulevard study

By Staff Report

Community Development supervisors will get their first look Friday morning at the Morse Boulevard Multi-Modal Transportation Path Alternatives Evaluation Study.

The board will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Savannah Center.

The long-awaited study was paid for by CDD 1. Supervisors, along with residents, have been frustrated by the long-time unwillingness of the Sumter County Commission to take a look at the busy, often dangerous thoroughfare.

This map shows how Morse Boulevard travels from U.S. Hwy. 27:441 to County Road 466.
This highly anticipated study could serve as a first step toward making major improvements to Morse Boulevard.

In addition, CDD 1 supervisors will hold a town hall meeting to discuss the study with residents. That meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

