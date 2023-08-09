John Herbert Davie, 89, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice House, Tavares, FL on August 6th. Born in Olean, NY on September 12, 1933, he is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janet Linnea (Wheeler) Davie, formerly of Olean,NY. They were married April 10, 1954 at the First Baptist Church, Olean. He was predeceased by his parents, Franklin and Clara Davie, his sister Betty Jane VanDerzee and brothers, Robert and Jackie.

John (Bummer) Davie graduated from Olean High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Marine Air Reserve and 4 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, stationed with 365th Medical Group, Sampson AFB and the 465th TAC Hospital, Evereux Air Force Base, France. He graduated from Alfred SUNY in 1959 and was employed at Dresser Clark Industries in Olean before and after graduation.

He graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1967 and began his IBM career at Endicott, NY moving on later to IBM Manassas, VA; IBM Boca Raton, FL; and retiring from IBM Raleigh, NC as a Manager in International Procurement.

John and Janet returned to the Endicott area after retirement where he worked at Endwell Greens Country Club and the Links at Hiawatha Landing. In 1995 they moved to The Villages, FL, worked at Hacienda Hills Golf Course and then became Director of Special Events for The Villages. In December 2021 they became residents of Waterman Village, Mount Dora, FL.

John loved athletics. As a young man he excelled in baseball, basketball, football, track, and fast-pitch softball. In 2002 he was elected to the Olean High School “Wall of Fame.” Active in community service, he was a youth and teen coach in football, baseball and softball; served as President of the Montrose, PA High School Football Booster Club, and Commissioner of the Olean Municipal Softball League. For 14 years he was an active member of the International Assoc. of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) in Cattaraugus County, NY and the Southern Tier Athletic Conference in Broome County, NY.

In The Villages he was a member of the North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake, FL; the Florida American Legion Post 347; and the Lake County Korean War Veterans Association No. 169.

Surviving are their children: Bruce (Alice) of Vestal, NY; Linda Linnea Roloson (Thomas) of North Huntingdon, PA; and Brian (Vanessa Ferrari) of Shrewsbury, Mass; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Dr. Jeremiah Davie (Jennifer Gagliano-Davie, Esquire) and sons, Declan and Ian of Williamsville, NY; Dr. Clara Davie-Voorhees (Michael) and son, Theodore (Teddy) of Amherst, NY; Caitlin Davie, Esquire (Alex Spataro) of Philadelphia, PA; Kristin Linnea Freedman (Mark) and their children, Madison, Conner and Annabelle, of Eldersburg, MD; Joseph Davie (Alicia) of Nichols, NY; and Alex Davie (Kelli Wegner) of Honeoye, NY.

Also surviving him are his sisters: Barbara Ann Swartz, Horseheads, NY; Jean Marie Frederick (Thomas), Olean, NY; Cheryl Burrows-North, Portville, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was extremely proud of his family and loved each and every one so very much. His wife, Janet, was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. They were truly blessed with an exceptional and loving family. He and his great smile will be sadly missed!

Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for John, which will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, FL located at 1123 W. Main St on Monday, August 14th. Calling hours are from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cornerstone Hospice in Tavares, FL in memory of John H. Davie.