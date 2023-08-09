97.6 F
The Villages
Friday, August 11, 2023
Short term rentals support cancerous growth of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Short term rentals i.e., “investment income properties,” are encouraged by the Developer’s sales staff, because it is part and parcel their marketing strategy. Because, short term rentals over time turn into home purchases, thus supporting the cancerous growth of The Villages. What was sold to us as a Retirement Community is nothing more than a Vacation Club Community. This appears to be a bait and switch sales tactic. Those who have purchased “income investment properties” are puppets of the Developer, in turn perpetuating their marketing strategy. Hence, nothing will be done by the Developer to enforce deed compliance, because they do know short term rental are in fact a business run out of and by use of the “income” investment properties, that they support. It does no good to complain about short term and airbnb etc., they are here to stay. Until something legally is done to change and enforce home deeds, as well as the abuse of amenities by non-residents.

Patty Porter
Villages of Collier

 

