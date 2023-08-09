97.6 F
The Villages
Friday, August 11, 2023
Something has to be done about quickie renters using pools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There are many people using the pools etc. who should not be here.  Was walking my dog in the common ground around the Duval pool one day and there were five young people at the pool. A woman in the pool confronted them and they finally left. As they were getting in their car I told them they didn’t belong here. The young girl said “we live here in a B&B.” I, myself, was very angry. This has to be stopped.  My husband checked the B&B website and there are over 100 owners who are renting through them. They should be rented only to people who fit our age bracket. Something has to be done.

Nancy England
Village of Duval

 

