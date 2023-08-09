Trump is the worst president of my lifetime

To the Editor:

This country is a crisis of morality thanks to Donald Trump. His countless lies have taught some of us what: It’s OK to lie! Listen to so many of the Republicans who say that Biden lost the election. Big lie! And they actually believe it now. Or are afraid to admit it.

I applaud some Republicans who have the backbone to stand up to Trump. Listen to them.

Look at the criminal charges against Trump and he wreaks of guilt. I hope sooner rather than later Trump will have his day in court. Then the truth will prevail. Even William. Barr, Trump’s own attorney general says he is guilty. Do you want a mobster and someone as amoral as Trump running our country? I don’t and neither should you.

James Dockham

Village of Hadley