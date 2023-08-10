Joseph Allan Nicolella, 74, of The Villages, Fl., passed away at home on Aug. 5, 2023, peacefully in his sleep following a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

Joe was born in 1948 in Gloversville, NY, and he often spoke of his upbringing in a large and loving extended Italian family. The oldest of four children, Joe had a very happy childhood, playing stickball, baseball, football, and basketball. Most of these favorite activities took place with his siblings, cousins, and neighborhood friends.

Joe graduated class valedictorian from Gloversville High School (NY) in 1966. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at SUNY Albany followed by multiple administrator certificates. In 1970, he married Janet Hilly and their beautiful, talented, and athletically gifted daughter, Colleen was born in 1974. Joe later married Ellen Tyo, Dec. 27, 1986. Married for over 36 years, Ellen often remarked how Joe was her favorite person in the whole wide world. She adored him.

Joe had an extensive 32-year career in education with the Shenendehowa Central School District in Clifton Park, NY. He spent his entire educational career as a leader who passionately advocated for excellence in instruction. He held numerous positions at Shenendehowa beginning as a science teacher for 14 years. Joe then moved into administration serving as a dean, vice principal, and the principal at the Koda Middle School where he was beloved by faculty and students alike. Joe formed and led numerous committees in the pursuit of creating a school environment that would be most beneficial to the students, teachers, and support staff. This kind of devotion led him to be promoted to the position of lead principal for the three middle schools.

Joe was later promoted to Assistant Superintendent where he oversaw human resources for the many school employees in the district. During his time spent at Shenendehowa, he was actively involved in many activities outside of the regular day and formed numerous personal relationships with other staff members. Through the years, he played softball, pickup football, and volleyball. He regularly golfed and played weekly basketball games; all with his closest friends from the Shenendehowa district.

Outside of work, Joe loved spending time with Ellen and family at his vacation home on Lake Champlain, near Plattsburgh, NY. They spent most holidays and summers at the cottage. Joe loved boating, hosting guests, and attending to the various improvement projects at the lake house.

After retirement from Shenendehowa, Joe worked as an educational consultant for the New York State Charter Schools and the School Works Consulting Group. In 2010, Joe, Ellen and their beloved dog, Cooper, moved to The Villages, Fl. Joe rediscovered many athletic and social interests there and treasured the time he spent playing cards and other social activities with new friends. He especially loved playing golf multiple times a week, as well as water volleyball and pickleball. When Joe’s health impacted his physical activities, he continued to enjoy movies, cards, games, dinners out with friends, and even learned to play Xbox golf.

Over the last two decades, Joe and Ellen dedicated a great deal of time and adoration to their two beautiful granddaughters, Stella (19) and Maddie (16). Joe was a very proud “Papa” to his granddaughters as he often supported them in their academic and athletic pursuits. He absolutely loved cruising around The Villages in his golf cart with his granddaughters in tow. They could not have made him happier or prouder to be their grandfather.

One constant feature of Joe’s life that robustly stood out was his love for all things science. He often reminisced about how many hours of his youth were spent in the Gloversville City Library. Joe once said, “While other kids were checking out books about adventure, I could always count on the science books being there on the shelves, because I was the only one checking them out.” Joe continued this passion until the very end of his life as he spoke with fondness and awe for articles, research, and features on all the new developments in space science, geology, archaeology, evolution, history, and health. In many ways, he was a living encyclopedia. Being a lifelong devoted science enthusiast, he applied those passions even as he was being treated for cancer. He would often be several steps ahead of his physicians, showing up to appointments with charts, graphs, questions, lists, and insights into his physical condition. Joe applied his calculating and meticulous logic to all aspects of his life.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ellen Nicolella, his daughter, Colleen (Ashley) Allen, two granddaughters, Stella Margaret and Madelyn Brook Allen, two brothers Anthony (Maria) and Tim (Ann) Nicolella, sister-in-law Beth (Sergio) Diana, and two brothers-in-law, Keith (Dorothea) Tyo and Kevin (Kathy) Tyo, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph Victor Nicolella and Loretta (Donovan) Nicolella, a sister, Loreen (Ernest) Daviero, and a brother-in-law Bruce (Donna) Tyo.

The Nicolella and Tyo families would like to personally thank Nurse Practitioner Nita Robbins from Amedysis Hospice and Palliative Care. She was our “Angel.” We would also like to thank Samuel Myrick, MD, and staff at the Florida Cancer Affiliates.

Joe’s presence and generosity of spirit made our world a better place. As he very nearly completed his 75th trip around the sun, Joe’s family and friends commit his essence to the stardust of the cosmos.

A celebration of Joe’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: