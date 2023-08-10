Larry Lee Holland was born January 3, 1941, in Gillespie, IL to deceased parents Leslie and Ethel (Poole) Holland.He died on July 30, 2023, after complications brought on by his Parkinson’s disease.

Larry is a veteran of the United States Air Force serving first as a jet (F-101 and F102) mechanic then as a line chief and after graduating with a degree in criminal justice he transitioned into OSI (Office of Special Investigation) as a special investigator. He said his best assignment was at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, AK where he spent 6 years and has maintained friendships made there to this day. After his career in the Air Force Larry entered the private sector retiring in 2000 as Vice President of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs for Amerisource-Bergin after 27 years.

One of Larry’s greatest joys was riding his many motorcycles in 40 states (including Alaska and Hawaii) and his annual vacation ride with his brother-in-law, Bill Mehl (Terry). Larry was most proud of the fact that he put more than 200,000 miles on his motorcycles which were never trailered. Larry was a life member of the American Motorcyclist Association as well as joining The Village Nomads after moving to The Villages.

Larry was a 33-year continuous member of the Friends of Bill W. He sponsored several men over the years helping them on their own journeys. He served in many leadership roles in each home group he joined wherever he lived. He freely shared his experience, strength and hope with anyone in need.

Larry and Susan moved to the Village of Lake Deaton in 2016 after stints in Columbus, OH; Milwaukee, WI; St. Louis, MO; Valley Forge, PA; Annapolis, MD; South Kingston, RI; and Oahu, HI.

Larry is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan Ridgeway and dog Trapper, two daughters Shannon Mueller, Paula Hermann (Mike) and stepbrother Bill Broyles (Joan Scott). He has three grandchildren Jessica Cradlebaugh, Alex Hermann (Jason Angel) and Andrew Hermann as well as four great-grandchildren Lillian Cradlebaugh, Abigail Brickell, Quinn Hermann-Angel and Parker Hermann-Angel.

Larry’s remains will be buried at the Florida National Cemetery on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cornerstone Hospice (https://cornerstonehospice.org) This is the organization that eased Larry’s final days and provided much needed support to Susan.