Restaurant chain planning new location at Rolling Acres Plaza

A fast-growing restaurant chain is planning a new location at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Crave Hot Dogs and Barbecue has announced plans to open a new location at the popular shopping destination at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road.

Crave recently opened a location in Ocala and also has expansion plans for restaurants in Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

Samantha Rincione is the founder and chief executive officer of Crave Hot Dogs and Barbecue.

The menu includes plenty of version of an old favorite – the Slaw Dog, Cheesy Mac Dog, Nacho Dog, and Memphis Dog. Customers can also build their own custom hot dog, bratwurst or hot sausage.