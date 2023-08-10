Trump was the best president of your lifetime?

To the Editor:
1. These hateful people have attacked Trump from day one before he was inaugurated.
Trump has been doing crimes way before he ran for office. The University Scam,
artificially inflating property values to get loans, and devalue them when its time to
pay taxes.
2. They are phony liberals that hate decent people. Anyone who disagrees with their views becomes the enemy.
Thats simply not true. We hate anyone that refuses to accept the facts, NOT THE
DEMOCRATIC POINT OF VIEW.
3. By the way, they are the ones who fight the wars the Democrats create.
Umm….I believe it was George Bush and Dick Cheney and their weapons of Mass destruction bull crap, that started the war in Iraq.
4. Best President of my lifetime.
Really? Doesn’t he make fun of handicapped people, called other adults childish names, been impeached twice and indicted 3 times. Gone bankrupted 4 times, paid off porn stars after having an affair on his pregnant wife, and found guilty of sexual abuse to some lady. Not to mention the 23 other women that have made sexual misconduct allegations against Trump. BEST PRESIDENT of MY LIFETIME? REALLY, YOU’RE STICKING WITH THAT? Get some help, my brother, with that addiction.
Ed Thomas
Village of Winifred