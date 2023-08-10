Trump’s trial must be televised

To the Editor:

Any federal judge can make a decision to allow a camera in his/her courtroom. Trump’s trial will be historic. With today’s unrestricted social media, two “bubbles” of media sites, wherein people isolate themselves and only consume info, news, and data with which they already agree, it is imperative to allow the public to view the sworn courtroom testimony, which is subject to perjury if false, and observe the objectivity and fairness of the process. If not televised, the public will get biased reporting and the division will be worse regardless of the outcome.

Lea Beckett MD MBA

former Villager now living on Lake Harris in Tavares