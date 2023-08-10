Wanted Texas gang member nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

A wanted Texas gang member was nabbed on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Luis Angel Garcia, 24, of Houston, Texas, was riding in a white sport utility vehicle at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when the SUV was pulled over for an illegal window tint at Mile Marker 331, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

There was a total of five people in the SUV, and the trooper noticed the “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle. The driver said they had left Houston and were heading to Kissimmee for work. While the other four occupants of the SUV were identified by their Texas driver’s licenses, Garcia said he did not have an identification card or passport. He provided the trooper with a false name.

A second trooper arrived on the scene and helped fingerprint Garcia, leading to his true identity. The troopers discovered that Garcia was wanted on a Texas warrant charging him with robbery with a deadly weapon. They learned he is a member of the NLMB gang (No Limit Muskegon Boys/Never Leave My Brothers.)

Garcia was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention without bond on the out-of-state warrant.