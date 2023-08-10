96.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Woman arrested after failure to return car rented in The Villages

By Staff Report
Ami Aulia Beard
Ami Aulia Beard

A woman was arrested after her failure to return a car rented in The Villages.

Ami Aulia Beard, 39, of Wildwood, rented the Kia Sportage on July 15 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Lake Sumter Landing. She was scheduled to return it July 22, but she never brought it back, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The company sent a FED-EX letter to the address provided by Beard in the rental agreement, but it was unable to be delivered. A representative of the car rental company went to the address and could not find Beard or the car.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday went to Beard’s place of employment. She was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a cut straw. She was arrested on charges of fraud, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,100 bond.

