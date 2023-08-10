Woman with expired Michigan ID arrested after odd encounter with deputies

A woman with an expired Michigan identification card was arrested after an odd encounter with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood where a woman, with a reported history of theft at the business, was hiding in the bathroom. The woman had previously been banned from the travel center.

The woman would not identify herself and acted as if she was non-verbal, according to the arrest report. She had a pad of paper on which she wrote down messages to communicate with the deputy, including, “This is ridiculous I rarely come here.” She also wrote down bogus names, which did not check out.

Eventually, they found a U.S. Passport in her purse which identified her as 67-year-old Patricia Ann Dehullu. That led to the discovery that she had an expired Michigan ID card.

She was arrested on charges of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer and obstructing justice. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.