CDD 1 unanimously votes to crack down on loudly painted driveways

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to crack down on loudly painted driveways.

This became a hot topic earlier this year when CDD 1 Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer held up a photo of a loudly painted driveway in her neighborhood and declared she thought it belonged in a “trailer park.”

The bright color of this driveway prompted the discussion in Community Development District 1.

On Friday, the board voted 5-0 to change its rule regarding painting of driveways. The board agreed that homeowners will have to apply to the Architectural Review Committee to ensure that hot or neon colors don’t end up on driveways. In 2013, CDD 1 relaxed the rule and decided homeowners did not have apply to ARC to paint their driveways.

“If we go to the extent to restrict house colors, the driveway is a logical extension of that,” said CDD 1 Board Chairman Rocky Hyder.

Driveways currently painted loudly can remain. However, when the homeowner wants to repaint it, an application will have to be submitted to the ARC.

