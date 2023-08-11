CDD 3 officials want to hear from residents on future of anonymous complaints

Community Development District 3 supervisors want to hear from residents on the topic of the future of the anonymous complaint system.

CDD 3 could be the latest to move in the direction of getting rid of anonymous complaints and/or requiring that complainants live in the district.

Supervisor Gail Lazenby said Friday he has been repeatedly “Shanghai-ed at the postal station” by residents who feel strongly on the topic.

The CDD 3 board agreed to hold a public hearing on the topic in October at Savannah Center. Supervisors indicated they would be eager to hear from residents at that time.

Under heavy pressure from residents, the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors in July agreed to take the anonymous complaint process to a public hearing.

Community Development District 5 board was the first to abandon the anonymous complaint process and has been happy with the results.

More recently, Community Development District 2 supervisors voted to end anonymous complaints.