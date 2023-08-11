97.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 11, 2023
type here...

CDD 3 officials want to hear from residents on future of anonymous complaints

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 3 supervisors want to hear from residents on the topic of the future of the anonymous complaint system.

CDD 3 could be the latest to move in the direction of getting rid of anonymous complaints and/or requiring that complainants live in the district.

Supervisor Gail Lazenby said Friday he has been repeatedly “Shanghai-ed at the postal station” by residents who feel strongly on the topic.

The CDD 3 board agreed to hold a public hearing on the topic in October at Savannah Center. Supervisors indicated they would be eager to hear from residents at that time.

Under heavy pressure from residents, the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors in July agreed to take the anonymous complaint process to a public hearing.

Community Development District 5 board was the first to abandon the anonymous complaint process and has been happy with the results.

More recently, Community Development District 2 supervisors voted to end anonymous complaints.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

PWAC should not agree to take over golf course personnel

A Village of Lake Deaton resident says the Project Wide Advisory Committee shouldn’t blindly pick up the payroll for golf course workers the Developer no longer wants to pay.

Maybe we should have a scanner at the pools gates

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests we may need to put scanners at the pools to ensure their use by residents and their guests.

Who can help wildlife in distress?

A Village of Winifred resident is worried sick about a heron with mesh caught on its bill. Who can step in and help?

Trump was the best president of your lifetime?

A Village of Winifred resident takes on a previous letter writer who suggested that Donald Trump was the best president of his lifetime.

Sumter County resolution was foolish waste of time

A Leeburg reader weighs in on the Sumter Commission’s decision to state that health decisions, including vaccines, should be left to the individual.

Photos