Joseph Michael Gruce Jr.

Joseph (Joe) Michael Gruce, Junior, age 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Joe was a devoted husband, for 61 years, to Anne Marie (Grosner) Gruce; awesome father to Anne, Joseph III, and Cathy; and a loving grandfather to Matthew and Laura VanDerSchuur.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, August 16, from 5-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose’s Church, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown, CT. Burial to follow in St. Rose’s Cemetery.