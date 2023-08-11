97.6 F
The Villages
Friday, August 11, 2023
Supervisor recommends picketing sales center to get Developer’s attention

By Meta Minton

An official recommended picketing the Properties of The Villages sale center to get the Developer’s attention regarding a problem with children in a neighborhood.

Residents of the Soulliere Villas have been tormented by a resident’s 15-year-old and the teen’s friends.

The situation was discussed Friday by the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Residents said the teens have become a real problem in the neighborhood. They said residents believe drugs are being sold out of the home.

“It’s totally out of control,” said Soulliere Villas resident Lee Clarke.

CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin, who also serves on the Amenity Authority Committee, said the AAC has also learned of the problems in the Soulliere Villas.

He said there are reports that teens are “playing chicken” with residents’ cars, banging on residents’ doors and dipping in the adults only pool. Deakin said the Recreation Department and Community Watch have been directed to keep a close eye on the situation.

Residents complained that the internal deed restriction against children is being ignored. They indicated the Developer has not been responsive.

Supervisor Cary Sternberg suggested that if residents feel that they are being ignored, they should picket the sales center.

“Hit him in the pocketbook,” Sternberg said.

 

