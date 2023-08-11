95.6 F
The Villages
Friday, August 11, 2023
Ohio sex offender kicked out of Lake Griffin State Park

By Staff Report
William Craig Barstow
An Ohio sex offender landed behind bars after he was kicked out of Lake Griffin State Park.

William Craig Barstow, 30, was booked without bond Thursday at the Lake County Jail on two felony sex offender registration violations.

Barstow on July 26 registered an address at Lake Griffin State Park on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous attempts were made to verify that he was there, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Deputies contacted a park ranger at Lake Griffin State Park who said Griffin checked in on July 31 but was asked to leave the following day. He was refunded his money and left the park on foot.

Deputies found Barstow on Thursday at 52 Lake Griffin Drive in Fruitland Park. A neighbor said that Barstow has lived there for about a year with his uncle.

Barstow was convicted in 2015 in Franklin, Ohio of two counts of sexual imposition.

