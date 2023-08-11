95.6 F
The Villages
Friday, August 11, 2023
PWAC should not agree to take over golf course personnel

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This has to change. The PWAC should not have authority to commit to large impact/no benefit schemes presented by the Developer! Large dollar amount issues and impact changes should go to referendum so all residents have their say.
The PWAC is not forward thinking and has not been presented Pro’s and Con’s of deals like taking on the responsibility of employees that report to and work for the Developer. Getting tired of PWAC and local districts acting as if the residents are their ATM. Time for a change!

Preston Sappington
Village of Lake Deaton

 

