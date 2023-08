Resurfacing on certain portions of County Road 466A from Buena Vista Boulevard to the Lake County line will begin Sunday, Aug. 13.

The project should be completed within four weeks. Nighttime lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling County Road 466A to protect themselves and construction workers.

Partial lane closures are to be expected, and heavy machinery will be working near the travel way.