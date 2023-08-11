Students receive backpacks full of school supplies from Wildwood police

The Wildwood Police Department handed out 150 backpacks full of school supplies to local students to prepare them for the back-to-school season.

These contributions came as a result of fundraising and donation gathering efforts of Wildwood PD’s Community Outreach Department, which hosted the fourth annual Pack the Cruiser school supply drive in July. Officers collected 12 carts full of supplies donated by shoppers of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. In addition, about $2,800 in cash donations were received and put towards local families returning to school.

“We had so many community partners and citizens come together to make this happen,” said Community Outreach Specialist Roni Wood. “We appreciate everyone’s contribution.”

The department presented these much-needed supplies to three schools, two daycares and others in the community, including 27 children at the Sumter Youth Center in Wildwood. Students came outside in groups to a CSI van to receive a backpack of their choice. Each backpack had materials like notebook paper and pencils with a few extras like deodorant and earphones being included to cut the cost for families in need. Art supplies and snacks were dropped off at the center, as well.

Meet the Teacher events hosted Monday and Tuesday marked the end of the successful weeks of giveaways. Officers visited Wildwood Middle High School, Wildwood Elementary School and Wildwood Intermediate School to hand out backpacks, safety literature and bicycle helmets to students returning to school. Wood, who has fitted 580 free helmets so far this year, personally fitted over 300 in the last two weeks alone.

“It’s been awesome!” said Wood.

Wildwood PD’s Community Outreach Department has recently grown and so has its list of upcoming events. For example, the department is increasing its children’s safety topics, including a Gun Safety Class on Sept. 30 and an Adult Lunch ‘n Learn series coming this fall. If you are interested in learning more or keeping up with the department, like and follow their Facebook or watch the website for events planned.