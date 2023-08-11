Villa owners plead with officials to relent in stone removal standoff

A group of villa owners is pleading with officials to relent in the stone removal standoff in The Villages.

Homeowners in the La Cresenta Villas who have been ordered to remove sod and replace it with stone appeared before the Community Development District 2 Board of of Supervisors on Friday morning at Savannah Center.

“Table it. Put a hold on the clock. Or better yet say, ‘No harm. No foul.’ Let the whole thing go,” said Jim Burns, who is one of the homeowners ordered June 23 to remove the stone.

He reminded the board that many of the homeowners unknowingly purchased the patio villas with the stone already in place. They had no knowledge that the stone was in violation of deed compliance. In fact, the stone was sold to them as an attractive, low-maintenance feature of the property.

Homeowner Garry Mang made an emotional plea to the board.

“You’ve got nine little old ladies with dead husbands. The stone has been there for 20 years. Little old ladies who are on a fixed income. You want her to spend thousands of dollars? Our properties were sold to us with the stone and we didn’t know,” Mang said. “The Villages is the friendliest community? Can you guys sleep at night?

The residents indicated they had consulted an attorney, which essentially halted the discussion with the board.

District Counsel Mark Brionez recommended the board end the discussion due to the possibility of potential legal action. He warned the board supervisors that more dialogue would potentially give “ammunition” to an attorney for the homeowners.

One of the supervisors admitted the board has taken a black eye in the controversy.

“We are not looking like heroes. We are looking like bad guys, because we want them to follow the rules,” said Supervisor Jim Cipollone.