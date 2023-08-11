Who can help wildlife in distress?

To the Editor:

Last Sunday, my wife and I were walking along Lake Sumter where we had the misfortune of seeing a bird – we believe a black heron, in great distress. We met a lovely lady that climbed onto the broken dock but could not get quite near enough to remove what looks like a mesh bag wrapped tightly around its beak. The lady called the fire service, who put her through to a local wildlife volunteer service. We were walking along the same dock today (Thursday) and saw the bird again. It is constantly shaking its head and is clearly in dire straights, with no means to eat or escape the trap.

We have tried Community Watch, who put us through to a message facility.

I really hope someone with some expertise in these matters can save this poor creature’s life.

Paul Casella

Village of Winifred