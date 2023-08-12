Dead couple’s reverse mortgage haunts neighbors in The Villages

A dead couple’s reverse mortgage has come back to haunt neighbors in The Villages.

The home at 1001 Soledad Way in the Village of Hacienda was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

James and Suzanne Parker bought the home in 2004 for $330,000. They are both deceased and there is a reverse mortgage on the home, according to information provided at the hearing by Community Standards.

A complaint was received May 22 for overgrown grass and weeds, leading to the public hearing.

The board found the property in violation of deed compliance and granted seven days for the property to be brought back into compliance. If not, a series of fines will be imposed and the District will begin to maintain the property.