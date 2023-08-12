95.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Health department reminds residents to take precautions in sweltering temperatures

By Villages-News Editorial

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County is urging residents to take necessary precautions and follow safety measures during the hot summer months.

With temperatures soaring and heat indexes reaching dangerous levels, it is important to prioritize the well-being of individuals and communities.

The health department recommends the following safety measures to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive consumption of caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.

Stay cool. Avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun. Spend time in air-conditioned environments. If you do not have access to air conditioning, consider visiting public buildings or public spaces with shade. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help your body regulate its temperature. Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and avoid strenuous physical exertion.

Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they have access to a cool environment and sufficient hydration.
Never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or pets unattended in vehicle. Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows slightly open, and can be life-threatening.

